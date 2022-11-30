Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $512,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

