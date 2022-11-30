Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $854,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,649,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,563,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.