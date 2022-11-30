Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 23,673 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 164.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amcor were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 477.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amcor by 9.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,068,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after buying an additional 48,109 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock worth $25,869,841. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

