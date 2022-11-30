Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 570 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $282.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.60. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

