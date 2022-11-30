Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,771 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

BIP opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.04 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

