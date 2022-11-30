Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 964 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $138.08.

