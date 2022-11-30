Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,018 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,793,000 after buying an additional 63,345 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

