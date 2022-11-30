Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.73

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.33.
Institutional Trading of Vista Energy
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.