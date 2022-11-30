Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.73

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 272,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

