Vodacom Group Limited (VDMCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on December 12th

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.
About Vodacom Group
