Vodacom Group Limited (VDMCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on December 12th

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

About Vodacom Group

(Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

