VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $107.65 million and $495,212.37 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,537,955,528,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,225,561,955,227 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

