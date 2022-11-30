Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 19,577 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 613.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

