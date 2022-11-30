Wade G W & Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

