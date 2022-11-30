Wade G W & Inc. Buys 32,899 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

