Wade G W & Inc. Buys 875 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after buying an additional 158,565 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $182.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

