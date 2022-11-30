Wade G W & Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 60,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.