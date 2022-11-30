Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 35,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1,050.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after buying an additional 1,347,764 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

