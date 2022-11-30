Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 57.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 697.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

