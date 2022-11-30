Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.
