Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.10% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.53.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.74%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Articles

