Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Update

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 939,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 3.8 %

WD traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.53.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

