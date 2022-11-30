Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,355. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $411.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.