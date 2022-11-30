Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock remained flat at $165.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

