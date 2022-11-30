WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. WazirX has a market cap of $64.96 million and $4.60 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06869730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00508104 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.32 or 0.30905321 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

