WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 36,008 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

TNDM stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.