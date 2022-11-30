WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 35,859 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 310.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 25.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 8.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $149.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

