WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,501 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 347,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the period.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $436,861. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

