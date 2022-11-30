WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Elastic worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

ESTC opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

