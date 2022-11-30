WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 795.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

