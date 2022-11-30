WCM Investment Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,410 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Surgery Partners worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

