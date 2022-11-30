WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,501 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Avient worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

