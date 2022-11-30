WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,216 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chubb by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $216.68 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.73.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

