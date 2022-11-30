WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 65,173 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $64.00 price objective on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

