WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 459,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after acquiring an additional 435,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

