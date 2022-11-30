WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,881 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,576,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.98. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock worth $748,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.