Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $371,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $442.05 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

