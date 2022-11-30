Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $236.78 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $236,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $168.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.