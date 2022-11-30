Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $263.77 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,568 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $263,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

