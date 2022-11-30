Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $287.22 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $287,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

