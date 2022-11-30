Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $353.31 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.77% of Kimberly-Clark worth $353,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

