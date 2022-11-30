Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 268,150 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $315,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.