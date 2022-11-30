Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,472,662 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 14.65% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $384,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.