Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 20,028 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ASML were worth $240,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $578.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $832.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.81 and a 200 day moving average of $505.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

