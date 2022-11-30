Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 266,236 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,236 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.86% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $253,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

