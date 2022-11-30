Wells Fargo & Company Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.