West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,634 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

NYSE WFG opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

