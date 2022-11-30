Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WIA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,898. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
