WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317,633 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.48% of WestRock worth $248,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WRK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 27,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

