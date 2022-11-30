WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 7.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 61,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,475,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

WeWork Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in WeWork by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,018,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,051,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,400,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 474,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

