WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 7.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 61,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,475,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
WeWork Trading Down 5.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
