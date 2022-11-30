Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $57,920,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after buying an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of WY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 37,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,265. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

