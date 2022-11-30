WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $707,005.41

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.86 million and approximately $707,005.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00463319 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00034112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022877 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018463 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

